Frieze Week Update: SPRING/BREAK’s Surprise Arrival in L.A. Makes It Seven

An already supersaturated Frieze Week art fairs calendar got a little bit extra this week, as word reached us that New York’s SPRING/BREAK Art Show has planned a fresh iteration in Los Angeles, its first outside the New York area.

Beginning with opening night Friday, Feb. 15, and continuing through the weekend, some 40 artists and independent arts organizations will occupy the renovated industrial compartment storefronts along the thoroughfare at the ROW DTLA campus, spilling out into the street and plazas with installations, performances, programs and exhibitions on the theme of “Fact and Fiction.”

