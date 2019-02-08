Frieze Week Update: SPRING/BREAK’s Surprise Arrival in L.A. Makes It Seven

An already supersaturated Frieze Week art fairs calendar got a little bit extra this week, as word reached us that New York’s SPRING/BREAK Art Show has planned a fresh iteration in Los Angeles, its first outside the New York area.
Beginning with opening night Friday, Feb. 15, and continuing through the weekend, some 40 artists and independent arts organizations will occupy the renovated industrial compartment storefronts along the thoroughfare at the ROW DTLA campus, spilling out into the street and plazas with installations, performances, programs and exhibitions on the theme of “Fact and Fiction.”
Established in 2012 by artists Ambre Kelly and Andrew Gori, SPRING/BREAK works directly with curators to install presentations and experiences in unconventional settings, such as repurposed schools, post offices and, now, ROW DTLA. With 32 spaces and metal stalls from 200 to 800 square feet each once used for produce overflow and other industrial gear (some of which have already been converted into potential studio spaces), what better use than to invite the artists over for some avant-garde interdisciplinary fun.
Participants will include indie, experimental and artist-run spaces and collectives like HILDE, Gas, Tiger Strikes Asteroid, Desert Center, BBQLA and Tin Flats, nonprofit organizations ProjectArt, FEMMEBIT and Coaxial Arts Foundation, and project or pop-up–minded artists such as Devin Troy Strother, Yassi Mazandi and Kellesimone Waits.
SPRING/BREAK Art Show
ROW DTLA, 1925 E. Eighth Street, downtown.
First Look Friday, Feb. 15, 2-5 p.m.; $30
Opening night: Friday, Feb. 15, 5-9 p.m.; $25
Fair hours: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 16-17, noon-8 p.m.; $20
Tickets: springbreakartshow.eventbrite.com
