Friday Frights: Universal and Warner Bros. Offer A-Maze-ing Scares This Halloween

The monsters that haunt our nightmares seem rather tame in comparison with the evil ghouls we must contend with in the real world right now, which makes Halloween a more welcome distraction than ever. It's a 8 billon-dollar industry for good reason: Halloween time is beloved by so many for the nostalgia, the candy, the dressing up, the partying and, yes, the escapism, eerie as it all may be.

Nobody does the spookiest time of the year like Los Angeles, the movie magic capital of the world, and as always, 2018 offers a hauntapalooza of happenings to choose from. Some of the ticket prices are downright scary, though, especially if you buy front-of-the-line passes (which you absolutely should do if you don't want to wait an hour for a 3-minute maze stroll).

To help you decide which deadly and demented environments to choose from, L.A. Weekly presents Friday Frights, every Friday in October, providing horrific highlights (but no spoilers) from the city's top "creeps night out" contenders. We begin with the cinema-driven scares of two studio attractions: Warner Bros.' Horror Made Here tour and Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights. Read on at your own risk!