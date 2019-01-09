Find Independent Artists and Makers at Lost Art Los Angeles

Lost Art Los Angeles was open in plenty of time for what proved to be one of the most engaging, art-based, cafe-style party vibes among all of last month’s holiday shopping pop-ups. But much like your beautiful Christmas lights, Lost Art L.A. is still very much in place, and still feeling festive.
An eclectic collective of women artists, makers, business owners and creatives, Lost Art L.A. is first and foremost a wonderful place to shop for sustainable design pieces from local artisans — but it’s also a big, bright, sunny room perfect for hosting performances and workshops, as well as exhibiting colorful and engaging works of art.
For art installations, objects and experiences range from micro-ceramics by Serpentine, eccentrically elegant and organic sculptures by Elizabeth Orleans, modernist glitter-bombs from Kelly Brumfield-Woods, deftly spliced collages by Isabelle Kelly-Ramirez, surrealist prints from Solita Montoya and many more treasures by a range of visual artists.
Having partnered with Style Firm Los Angeles (whose second-floor space overlooking the Promenade it occupies) and curator Hannah Sloan of Sloan Projects, the pop-up is open daily until (at least) Jan. 15.
They are taking advantage of each day, with some special programs, including live music and more at an event called Honor the Moon on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m., hosted by Channel the Sun, an eco-clothing brand that has been part of Lost Art from the beginning. The pre-holiday party with these folks was pretty epic, and the Jan. 12 event should be just as lively.
Then on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m., there’s a ceremonial crafting-based mindfulness meditation session aimed at "consciously moving into 2019". At 6:30 p.m. is a 3-D jewelry design workshop with Gamal Prather of the Original Article. Check Facebook and Instagram for further information and updates.
Lost Art Los Angeles, 395 Broadway, 2nd floor, Santa Monica; lostartla.com; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, through Jan. 15; free and open to the public; workshops $40.
