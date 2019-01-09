Find Independent Artists and Makers at Lost Art Los Angeles

Lost Art Los Angeles was open in plenty of time for what proved to be one of the most engaging, art-based, cafe-style party vibes among all of last month’s holiday shopping pop-ups. But much like your beautiful Christmas lights, Lost Art L.A. is still very much in place, and still feeling festive.

An eclectic collective of women artists, makers, business owners and creatives, Lost Art L.A. is first and foremost a wonderful place to shop for sustainable design pieces from local artisans — but it’s also a big, bright, sunny room perfect for hosting performances and workshops, as well as exhibiting colorful and engaging works of art.

Solita Montoya Osceola Refetoff