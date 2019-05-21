Film Pick: "Chasing Portraits" in Theaters Now

Part Woman in Gold and part family home movie, with shades of Everything Is Illuminated and Antiques Roadshow, the documentary Chasing Portraits is both funnier and deeper than even its compelling premise suggests.

Elizabeth Rynecki did not intend to make a film per se; but certain circumstances in her destiny conspired to make her life’s calling an undertaking that called out to be documented. When she first set out to find around 700 works of art made by her great-grandfather in Poland in the early 20th century and long thought lost to the fog of post-war Europe, she had no idea how the story would end, or that it would come to occupy some 30 years of her life. But she knew she needed to film it.

Before Moshe was sent to the Warsaw Ghetto, he distributed his work among numerous friends for safekeeping. After he was killed in the Majdanek concentration camp, the art sort of disappeared. Elizabeth’s grandmother had miraculously located and collected about 120 pieces, but the fate of the rest remained a mystery — until Elizabeth came along. While not quite the same as looted art, there was a similar claim at play, the idea being that the great-grandfather had only hidden the works from Nazis, not made gifts of them to anyone, so that any individual or institution now claiming ownership actually lacked standing. But Rynecki wasn’t there to get the work back necessarily, she just wanted to find it and see it for herself — not to reconstitute a physical collection, but to generate a catalog raisonné for art history.