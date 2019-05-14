Family of Painters: The Arnoldis in Ojai

Charles and Natalie Arnoldi are a father and daughter, both painters, and that’s about all they have in common — artistically, anyway. Charles Arnoldi is known for varieties of muscular and curvilinear abstraction, chromatic architectonics, and mixed media (especially switch- and lumber-based) experimentations with rarefied schematics of cool abstraction. His daughter Natalie Arnoldi is by professional a scientist, whose interests have focused on environmental and marine ecosystems; her evocative and basically realist paintings often depict creatures and scenes related to these pursuits, such as smog, fossil fuel, and sea life. Except for the obvious appeal of comparing their works as family members, it’s not necessarily work that a curator would choose to show together.

But at the Porch Gallery in Ojai this month, that’s exactly what is on. EMS Arts (an Eric Minh Swenson project) was inspired to stage just such a compare and contrast curatorial experiment — and it turns out, there’s a lot there to discover in the pairing. Not necessarily affinities, though there are some surprising ones that emerge, but rather, by contemplating the installation one is prompted toward a more dissonant path that yields new levels of attentiveness to what each artist is up to in their works.

EXPAND The Arnoldis at Porch Gallery, Ojai EMS Arts

Throughout the rooms, individual works are paired through formal resonances of palette and fundamental shapes — as with the winter-hued “Permafrost” by Charles, a chilly, lightly painterly white and grey composition, hung next to Natalie’s “Disquiet” which depicts in reductive outlines a lonely gas station in a darkened landscape, illuminated by the icy glare of its canopy lighting, whispering about the quiet desolation of its industry. But many of the juxtapositions are starker.