Sally Mann, The Ditch, 1987
Sally Mann, The Ditch, 1987
Courtesy of the artist/J. Paul Getty Trust

Family of Mann: Iconic Photography at the Getty Center

Shana Nys Dambrot | December 28, 2018 | 6:00am
American photographer Sally Mann gained wide recognition and a devoted fan base in the 1980s, as well as stirring up some controversy, with the publication of provocative black-and-white portraits of her family, especially her young children. Seen by some as shocking for their hint of feral eroticism, and by others as revolutionary in their iconic intimacy, it is impossible to overstate their impact.

Sally Mann, Easter Dress, 1986
Sally Mann, Easter Dress, 1986
Courtesy of the artist/J. Paul Getty Trust
But as this epic 40-year career survey demonstrates, there was always more to the story. Lost in arguments about those works was the fact that the pictures were always also landscapes — emotional studies of Mann's and humanity's occupation of the natural world, especially the American South, where she was and is from. This show rectifies that perceived imbalance, as her portraits can be seen in the continuum of architecture studies, landscapes that bore witness to history and, finally, mortality itself.

Sally Mann, The Turn, 2005
Sally Mann, The Turn, 2005
Courtesy of the artist/J. Paul Getty Trust

The exhibition is on view through Feb. 10, and a free 15-minute spotlight tour offers the perfect introduction daily at 2:45 p.m..

The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood; (310) 440-7300, getty.edu; talk 2:45 p.m. daily; through Feb. 10; free (parking $15).

R. Kim Rushing, Sally With a Camera, c. 1998
R. Kim Rushing, Sally With a Camera, c. 1998
Courtesy of the artist

