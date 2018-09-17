Learn to Make Video Art From Lisa Diane Wedgeworth at Camera Obscura Art Lab

Familiar to many as simply the mysterious brown building overlooking the Pacific Ocean from the clifftop park near the Santa Monica Pier, the Camera Obscura is a beloved, if offbeat, cultural landmark. Built in 1898 at the peak popularity of the then-novel technology, the walk-in camera is now one of a mere few that survive. But thanks to robust programming by the City of Santa Monica’s culture-minded staff, the Camera Obscura Art Lab is now the site of free or nearly free artist-run workshops and discussions across multiple disciplines.

During any given season you’ll find dancers, poets, filmmakers, painters, photographers, performance artists, authors and innovative makers leading activities on-site. This fall, of special note is an ongoing series by Lisa Diane Wedgeworth, who in diverse ways encourages participants to examine their own lives and memories before learning to translate those experiences into works of art, from abstract paintings to experimental videos.

Lisa Diane Wedgeworth, Teach Your Daughters Well tote bags Courtesy of the artist

Wedgeworth is an acclaimed visual artist whose practice encompasses abstract painting, as well as video and performance works, with an emphasis on storytelling and memory. Her poetic attentiveness to the detailed realities of life as a woman and a person of color inflect her works with a certain edge and urgency, but her message is truly accessible and requisite to anyone seeking to have more balance and justice in their life and society.