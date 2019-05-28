Event Pick: Writer's Bloc Presents Amy Klobuchar

Writers Bloc hosts fascinating conversations with figures from the literary and entertainment world, as well as dialogue between the general public, thinkers and public figures. This week, they host a woman vying for the biggest public figure role in the country: president of the United States. Amy Klobuchar, the senior senator from Minnesota is ranked first among all 100 senators in backing legislation that became law. Elected in 2006, she is the first woman to represent Minnesota in the United States Senate and has sponsored bills to end human trafficking and fight the opioid epidemic. She also had some major moments during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. And yet, the biggest buzz about her so far has concerned bad treatment of her staff and how she eats her lunch. Expect this Bloc talk to comb through more significant topics.

Writers Guild Theater, 135 S. Doheny Drive, Beverly Grove; Tue., May 28, 8 p.m.; $40. writersblocpresents.com/main/senator-amy-klobuchar/.