Event Pick: The Boho Revelry of Topanga Days Returns

The ritzy hippie crowd enjoys music and revelry like nowhere else at Topanga Days every year, and 2019 offers another stellar line-up on two stages over three days. Americana sensations Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real headline along with bluesy Grammy winners Fantastic Negrito and local funksters Orgone at the 46th annual gathering. Nelson's music cred is solid; he was part of none other than Topanga resident Neil Young's recent touring band, and oh yeah — his pops just happens to be country legend Willie Nelson. He also co-produced music and contributed to the Oscar-nominated soundtrack for the film A Star Is Born, collaborating with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and appearing in the film as part of Cooper's band. Other acts on the bill include Pearl, Venice, The Greenhorn Brothers, Pete Pidgeon & Arcoda and The Disparrows. Old country fair–style contests and games are also a draw at this relaxed family-friendly festival and there is a Fun Zone, arts and crafts, food vendors and a parade. All proceeds benefit the Topanga Community Center — one of the last remaining community houses privately owned and managed by volunteers in the state of California. Topanga Community Center, 1440 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga; Sat.-Mon., May 25-27, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; from $15 for single day member ticket to $80 for 3-day non-member pass. topangadays.com.