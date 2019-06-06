Event Pick: Russell Brand & David Lynch

Take a load off and/or take the edge off when director David Lynch and comedian Russell Brand answer all your questions on consciousness and creation at this benefit for the addicts at Friendly House. Addicts need transcendence and meditation more than most, and Brand — a staunch advocate for such things — tonight receives the Freedom from Addiction Award, which may just be a handful of protoplasm if you really consider the nature of addiction. Lynch himself considers stress a "suffocating rubber clown suit of negativity" — and showing up tonight means that you're literally being present, so you're halfway there already.

The Fonda, 6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sun., June 9, 6:30 p.m.; $49.50-100. (323) 464-6269, fondatheatre.com.