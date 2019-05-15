Event Pick: Pop-Up Magazine at the Ace Hotel This Week

The idea is deceptively simple: What if your favorite literary and culture print publications came to life before a live studio audience? The beloved Pop-Up Magazine answers that question in lively style, with a national series of on-stage events featuring eclectic authors, artists, and performers enacting their work in a cross between a variety show and a TED talk that’s less about life-hacks and more about life itself.

EXPAND Xyza Cruz Bacani in Pop-Up Magazine Oakland, May 2019 Alex Welsh

Topics are as wide-ranging and quirky deep-divey as possible, for example, fast-food, Indian weddings, architecture, guest labor policy, and oneiric neurocognition. Contributors to the 2019 Spring Issue include writers Jon Mooallem (The New York Times Magazine), Mallika Rao (The Atlantic), Chris Colin (The California Sunday Magazine); filmmaker Denise Zmekhol (Skin of Glass); photographers Natalie Keyssar and Xyza Bacani; comedians Mohanad Elshieky and Michelle Buteau (Late Night Whenever); and audio producer Sam Harnett (KQED).

EXPAND Francesca Mari at Pop-Up Magazine Jon Snyder