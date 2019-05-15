 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Pop-Up MagazineEXPAND
Pop-Up Magazine
Jon Snyder

Event Pick: Pop-Up Magazine at the Ace Hotel This Week

Shana Nys Dambrot | May 15, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

The idea is deceptively simple: What if your favorite literary and culture print publications came to life before a live studio audience? The beloved Pop-Up Magazine answers that question in lively style, with a national series of on-stage events featuring eclectic authors, artists, and performers enacting their work in a cross between a variety show and a TED talk that’s less about life-hacks and more about life itself.

Xyza Cruz Bacani in Pop-Up Magazine Oakland, May 2019EXPAND
Xyza Cruz Bacani in Pop-Up Magazine Oakland, May 2019
Alex Welsh

Topics are as wide-ranging and quirky deep-divey as possible, for example, fast-food, Indian weddings, architecture, guest labor policy, and oneiric neurocognition. Contributors to the 2019 Spring Issue include writers Jon Mooallem (The New York Times Magazine), Mallika Rao (The Atlantic), Chris Colin (The California Sunday Magazine); filmmaker Denise Zmekhol (Skin of Glass); photographers Natalie Keyssar and Xyza Bacani; comedians Mohanad Elshieky and Michelle Buteau (Late Night Whenever); and audio producer Sam Harnett (KQED).

Francesca Mari at Pop-Up MagazineEXPAND
Francesca Mari at Pop-Up Magazine
Jon Snyder
Continue Reading

When the show wraps up, everyone hangs out for cocktails and conversation — continuing the event’s theme thesis, that in-person culture is better than the internet. In fact, they don’t even stream, so being there is the only way to be there.

Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. at the Ace Hotel in downtown.

James T. Green at Pop-Up MagazineEXPAND
James T. Green at Pop-Up Magazine
Jon Snyder
Pop-Up MagazineEXPAND
Pop-Up Magazine
Jon Snyder

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >