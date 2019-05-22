 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Anthony Ausganga and Tequila Mockingbird
Anthony Ausganga and Tequila Mockingbird
Paul Picasso Hollywood

Event Pick: L.A. Punk Museum Festival

Lina Lecaro | May 22, 2019 | 11:10pm
AA

Celebrating seven staunch rockin' and rebellious years of punk rock recognition with films, art and music, the L.A. Punk Museum returns this Memorial weekend with a host of events representing hardcore, underground and anarchistic music and culture. Punk memorabilia and rare photography (from the likes of Ed Colver and Tomasonic) will be on display all weekend at the seventh annual Punk Museum Festival, along with original artwork by Anthony Ausgang, Stacey Wells, Bryan Tucker, Peter Wedel and William Brun. A special exhibit from the UCLA Punk Archives will also included. Films to be screened include The Mau Mau's movie, Nervous Gender Reloaded and CBGB, but Tequila Mockingbird, curator of the event says more will be added. Live music is, of course, the most essential component here, and seminal acts including the Weirdos, Tupelo Chain Sex, the Gitane Demone Quartet (featuring former members of Christian Death and the Adolescents), Fifi (ex-Angry Samoans) and Mockingbird herself perform. KGB Studios, 1640 N. Spring St., Chinatown; Fri.-Sat., 6 p.m.-mid. & Sun., 6-10 p.m.; $10. facebook.com/events/587871178361127/.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >