Event Pick: L.A. Punk Museum Festival

Celebrating seven staunch rockin' and rebellious years of punk rock recognition with films, art and music, the L.A. Punk Museum returns this Memorial weekend with a host of events representing hardcore, underground and anarchistic music and culture. Punk memorabilia and rare photography (from the likes of Ed Colver and Tomasonic) will be on display all weekend at the seventh annual Punk Museum Festival, along with original artwork by Anthony Ausgang, Stacey Wells, Bryan Tucker, Peter Wedel and William Brun. A special exhibit from the UCLA Punk Archives will also included. Films to be screened include The Mau Mau's movie, Nervous Gender Reloaded and CBGB, but Tequila Mockingbird, curator of the event says more will be added. Live music is, of course, the most essential component here, and seminal acts including the Weirdos, Tupelo Chain Sex, the Gitane Demone Quartet (featuring former members of Christian Death and the Adolescents), Fifi (ex-Angry Samoans) and Mockingbird herself perform. KGB Studios, 1640 N. Spring St., Chinatown; Fri.-Sat., 6 p.m.-mid. & Sun., 6-10 p.m.; $10. facebook.com/events/587871178361127/.