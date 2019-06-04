Event Pick: John Doe Having 'More Fun' Reminiscing with Friends on New Book Tour

John Doe scored a best-seller with his first tome, Under the Big Black Sun, a revealing personal account (and part oral history) about the L.A. punk scene, but there was clearly more to tell. Continuing his insightful chronicling of the pivotal time in Los Angeles, his latest, More Fun in the New World: The Unmaking and Legacy of L.A. Punk, features influential figures sharing personal stories that reflect the era between 1982-1987, when underground music broke into the mainstream and splintered into various sub-genres and inspired other art forms. Doe and co-writer Tom DeSavia are in the midst of an unconventional book tour, with the book's contributors reading alongside them at each. The L.A. shows are, of course, particularly stellar. On Tuesday, June 4, at the Grammy Museum, Doe and DiSavia are joined by book contributors Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Off!) and filmmaker Allison Anders. On Wednesday, an even larger group joins the pair, including performer, writer, punk figure (and longtime L.A. Weekly contributor) Pleasant Gehman, skateboard legend Tony Hawk and Go-Gos guitarist Charlotte Caffey.

The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown; Tue., June 4, 7 p.m.; $30. Largo at Coronet, 366 N La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove; Wed., June 5, 7 p.m.; $35. theejohndoe.com/live