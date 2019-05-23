 


Cate Blanchett in ManifestoEXPAND
Cate Blanchett in Manifesto
Courtesy of FAFF

Event Pick: Fine Arts Film Festival

Shana Nys Dambrot | May 23, 2019 | 10:00am
Art and cinema enjoy a complicated and passionate relationship, from documentaries to avant-garde shorts, biopics, compelling characters and direct inspiration. This array of visionary narratives is celebrated annually at the Fine Arts Film Festival, whose sixth iterations spans three days and two venues, screening around 50 international projects.

This year's big coup is the inclusion of Julian Rosefeldt's epic experimental masterpiece Manifesto, in which Cate Blanchett portrays 13 characters in dramatizations of Western art history's greatest movements. With red carpets, awards ceremonies and surprises, other topics include John Van Hamersveld, Fernando Botero, Jerome & Joel-Peter Witkin, engagement with social economics, and observations on the nature of creative genius itself.

Beyond Baroque, 681 N. Venice Blvd., Venice; Fri.-Sat., May 24-25, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

The Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., San Pedro; Sun., May 26, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; $12.50-$50.

thefineartsfilmfestival.com

Courtesy of FAFF

