Makeup artist Luiza Sanchez (aka Hella Spicy) will do makeup sessions by appointment at Love Thyself.
Makeup artist Luiza Sanchez (aka Hella Spicy) will do makeup sessions by appointment at Love Thyself.
Courtesy Xipi~Teca

Event Pick: A Fest for Women of Color to 'Love Thyself'

Lina Lecaro | June 6, 2019 | 9:25am
AA

The key to happiness is self love. But thanks to societal standards and expectations as perpetuated by the beauty industry, the entertainment world and, worst of all, each other (thanks, social media), it can be a hard thing to achieve. It's true these days for everyone but in particular women, and even more so women of color. Xipi~Teca's Love Thyself Festival aims to counter the naysayer noise by gathering women to share, connect and focus on awareness of self love, something women from marginalized groups may find more challenging due to not necessarily looking like the "ideals" represented in pop culture and media and or not having the means to achieve the lifestyles we are told we should want to have. This party is about celebrating yourself and your uniqueness. It's also about meeting others to be inspired by. Workshops and performances include crystal healing by The Hoodwitch, a self-love demo and ritual by Maitri Healing Co., a self-love altar from Locatora Radio's Mala y Diosa, jewelry making from Mapache Jewelry, manifestation through meditation and yoga, music from Sin Color and Tona Flores, makeup demos, an open mic, dance, a "Divine Diosa" photo booth, DJ Hella Breezy spinning chica-powered jams and a performance by revered local reina Yesika Salgado called "How to Love Yourself as a Brown Fat Fly Mujer." Food and vendors galore too.

La Plaza de La Raza, 3540 North Mission Road, Lincoln Heights; Sun., June 9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; $27 (GA)-$90 (includes all workshops). eventbrite.com/e/love-thyself-selflove-festival-tickets-57601176670.

