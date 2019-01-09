Editor's Picks: Jan. 10 Downtown Art Walk Highlights

The Historic Core’s monthly (second Thursdays, 6-10 p.m.) Downtown Art Walk offers curious-minded and crowd-loving Angelenos a lot of art, crafts, music, food and drinks to love. But more than that, it creates a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood experience with bustling sidewalks and people actually just walking around, checking it all out. Full guides, listings and special events are populated all over social media and spontaneously, but below are a few highlights to get you set up with somewhere to start.

Ty Joseph: The Meaning of L and Cody York: Light Divisions at Gloria Delson Contemporary Arts (GDCA)

A pair of solo exhibitions illuminate this DTLA art-space stalwart with layered, chromatic abstractions by Cody York and pop-inflected individualism from Ty Joseph. Read more about Joseph’s exhibition and adventures in self-discovery in a recent issue of L.A. Weekly.

L.A. Stories #1

L.A. Story #1 at Downtown Independent Theater

A one-night-only event featuring live performance and storytelling, L.A. Story #1 is produced and curated by Dale Youngman and Gail Zone. The event includes video artists, musicians and a video art gallery, as three acts unfold to tell a loosely woven musical story of life in the City of Angels. ($20)

Milah Renee at Strada

Soft opening for Milah Renee at Strada

Photographer Milah Renee installs elegant photographs from a recent residency abroad in Everything Is Everything at beloved downtown bistro Strada. The exhibition has its official opening reception on Friday evening, but word is there’ll be a low-key locals preview during Art Walk.

"TALENT" at REN Gallery

"TALENT" features works by multidisciplinary artist Rob Grad, printmaker Jared Aufrichtig and painters Bert Esenherz, Louis Cannizzaro, Nicholas Tredway, Emmeric Konrad and Clairfoster Browne.

Danielle Spires at the Hive Courtesy of the artist

"Hive Tarot 10" at the Hive Gallery & Studios

"Hive Tarot 10: A Decade of Tarot Shows From the Hive Gallery" features innovative and diverse original tarot card artwork by 22 Hive artists, for the soon-to-be-printed Hive Tarot 10 deck. All of its resident studios will be open as well.

Most events are Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-10 p.m., and are free unless otherwise noted.