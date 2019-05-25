Drag in L.A.: The Spicy Allure of Valentina

Sashay away. Shantay, you stay. Good luck and don't fuck it up. Condragulations. "Ru-isms" from the juggernaut reality show RuPaul's Drag Race on VH1 have transcended television to become synonymous with not only drag, but pop culture in general. The show, which began in 2009 on Logo, has since aired 11 regular seasons, 4 All Star seasons, a companion series Untucked and a British version set to air in the U.K. On top of all this, DragCon was first launched in 2015 in Los Angeles and has only gotten bigger every year, even expanding to New York two years ago.

"When Randy [Barbato] and I started out, drag shows were on a tiny stage. We just thought, oh my God, the artistry is off the charts," says Fenton Bailey, executive producer of RuPaul's Drag Race and co-founder of World of Wonder, the production company behind Drag Race and DragCon. "I think it was always our dream to see this incredible work on a larger platform. And I think that's what Drag Race and DragCon have been able to provide."

Despite opening doors for drag in a myriad of ways, Drag Race can be a double-edged sword for performers who haven't made it on the show. Many "local queens" complain about a huge disparity in booking fees, or more difficulties in getting booked, period. "The show is not the be all and end all [of drag]," Bailey concedes. "Hopefully the effect is to elevate drag everywhere. Sure, everyone wants to see the queens from Drag Race, but also I think people are interested to see the queens who are going to be on Drag Race."