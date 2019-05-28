Drag in L.A.: The Marvelous Mug of Mariah Balenciaga

Sashay away. Shantay, you stay. Good luck and don't fuck it up. Condragulations. "Ru-isms" from the juggernaut reality show RuPaul's Drag Race on VH1 have transcended television to become synonymous with not only drag, but pop culture in general. The show, which began in 2009 on Logo, has since aired 11 regular seasons, 4 All Star seasons, a companion series Untucked and a British version set to air in the U.K. On top of all this, DragCon was first launched in 2015 in Los Angeles and has only gotten bigger every year, even expanding to New York two years ago.

Despite opening doors for drag in a myriad of ways, Drag Race can be a double-edged sword for performers who haven't made it on the show. Many "local queens" complain about a huge disparity in booking fees, or more difficulties in getting booked, period. "The show is not the be all and end all [of drag]," Bailey concedes. "Hopefully the effect is to elevate drag everywhere. Sure, everyone wants to see the queens from Drag Race, but also I think people are interested to see the queens who are going to be on Drag Race."

Los Angeles was a top destination for drag even before Drag Race, but with the show filmed here, and many staying here after their big break, the queen quotient is off the charts. With the success of the 5th Annual RuPaul's DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center this past Memorial Day weekend, even more so. Here, we spotlight another Drag Race alum who's keeping L.A. running hot- Ms. Mariah Balenciaga.