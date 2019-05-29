Drag in L.A.: Marta Beatchu is a Proud Peruvian Queen

Los Angeles was a top destination for drag even before RuPaul's Drag Race. With the show filmed here, and many staying here after their big break, the queen quotient is off the charts. With the success of the 5th Annual RuPaul's DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center this past Memorial Day weekend, even more so. We've been spotlighting a mix of "wo-men" who have been on the Emmy-Award winning show and some who haven't, and we're not done yet! Here, the skinny on one of the city's busiest drag performers, Marta Beatchu.

Kayle Williams

"I just want people to know that I am a very proud of my heritage, which is Peru... that's where my parents were born and raised and that's how my name came about," says Marta Beatchu also known as Alberto Davila, Jr., or Alby to his friends. The name Marta Beatchu is a tribute to her roots is and a play on Machu Picchu, the 15th-century Inca site in Peru.

Marta first began drag in 2013, when the L.A. drag scene was very different. "I think the L.A. drag scene has changed from when I started back in 2013! I would like to say it's very eccentric and eclectic," says Marta. "There are so many, like soooooooo many more people wanting to do drag these days and there are many places for them to do so. When I started it was hard to get your foot in the door, but I worked hard at keeping that door opened! I'm working on longevity, I want to leave my mark in L.A.!"