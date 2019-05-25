Drag in L.A.: Lady Red Couture Inspires Queen and Trans Ferocity

Los Angeles was a top destination for drag even before RuPaul's Drag Race. With the show filmed here, and many staying here after their big break, the queen quotient is off the charts — and with the arrival of the 5th Annual RuPaul's DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center this Memorial Day weekend, even more so. It's going to be a very queeny weekend in L.A. indeed. To celebrate, we're spotlighting a mix of "wo-men" who have been on the Emmy-Award winning show and some who haven't. Either way, they're all L.A. drag royalty. Here, some love for the captivating and quip-smart Lady Red Couture.





Courtesy Hey Qween

Originally from Park City, Utah, Lady Red Couture has been performing in Los Angeles for 20 years. Couture is a trans woman and her profile helps solidify trans women's monumental contribution to the art form over the last 50-plus years. "I am a trans woman that lives as the largest drag queen in captivity — not just another drag queen," she proclaims.

Having been so instrumental in the drag scene for so long, this sassy lady lives up to her social media handle, @MotherCouture, performing and inspiring other local queens and trans women in L.A. She hasn't been on RDR, but she's the sidekick on the hit YouTube talk show series Hey Qween, in promos (she was just seen in Medmen's WeHo media campaign) and has definitely made her mark in the clubs.