Transit Dances II
Transit Dances II
Courtesy of Donna Sternberg & Dancers

Dance Pick: Transit Dances III

Ann Haskins | May 31, 2019 | 8:00am
In Transit Dances III, instigator Donna Sternberg returns with four dance troupes to surprise and delight riders along a Santa Monica stretch of the Expo light rail line. The event is free with a Metro ticket. The fun begins at the 26th Street/Bergamot station and moves west to the 17th and the 4th Street stations. At each stop, tour guides lead audience members to a performance site and after the performance the audience reboards and travels on to the next stop.

Though focused in Santa Monica, the participating performers reflect SoCal's extraordinary diversity including New Zealand dance from Nga Anahera Maori, Bollywood from Blue 13, and contemporary dance from both B. Dunn Movement and host company Donna Sternberg & Dancers.

Route details and map at Santa Monica Expo Line, begins at 26th Street/Bergamot Metro Stop, Santa Monica; Sat., June 1, noon & 1 p.m., free with metro ticket. dsdancers.com.

Transit Dances 2019
Courtesy of Donna Sternberg & Dancers
 
Ann Haskins has written about dance for L.A. Weekly since shortly after it began publishing. She also has written about dance and theater for magazines and newspapers. She has received two Horton Awards from the Los Angeles Dance Resource Center for her coverage of dance in Los Angeles.

