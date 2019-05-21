 


    Herban Planet
Jon Boogz and Lil Buck in "Love Heals All Wounds"
Tim Salez

Dance Pick: Jon Boogz and Lil Buck

Ann Haskins | May 21, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Two veteran street dancers who both started on the Santa Monica promenade, Jon Boogz and Lil Buck went on to national fame in their own right and in collaboration under the banner MAI (Movement Art Is). Their graphic video Color of Reality and TED Talk "A Dance to Mother Earth" both became viral hits. Live performance remains the best way to experience their distinctive individual styles and the impact of their combined forces to employ dance to articulate larger cultural and political issues.

Tim Salez

The two arrive with a handful of accomplished street dancers for a single performance of their highly praised Love Heals All Wounds. Despite its Hallmark Channel title, the dancers confront issues of mass incarceration, the environment, diversity and the power of empathy to cut through the noise. The performance ticket is also good for a afterparty with the dancers, DJs, appetizers and drinks.

UCLA Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood; Thu., May 23, 8 p.m.; $29-$99. (310) 825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.

 
Ann Haskins has written about dance for L.A. Weekly since shortly after it began publishing. She also has written about dance and theater for magazines and newspapers. She has received two Horton Awards from the Los Angeles Dance Resource Center for her coverage of dance in Los Angeles.

