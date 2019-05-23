Dance Pick: Asian America: The Future is Now

Straddling the intersection of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and LGBT History Month, this assemblage of Asian American dancers tackles themes addressing their Asian heritage and their LGBTQIA identity by injecting traditional Asian dance and ritual into contemporary dance styles. Jasmine Lin mixes tai chi with hip hop and Ally Vega infuses Filipino dance with elements of voguing. Saturday includes a free workshop with a Butoh dancer from San Francisco who also performs both nights.

Kyoko Takenaka in The Future is Now at Highways Performance Space Courtesy of the artist

Other performers include Gunita Collective, Min Yoon Paru Frances and Kyoko Takenaka who also directs. Despite the bland title, “Asian America: The Future is Now,” the show's elements and the special issues confronted by LGBTQI in Asian American communities give this show special significance. Part of Highways' two-month long 30th anniversary celebration, a venue known since its beginnings for its commitment to including and showcasing LGBT performers and issues.