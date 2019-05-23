 


    Herban Planet
4
Jinjabrew in The Future is Now at Highways Performance Space
Courtesy of the artist

Dance Pick: Asian America: The Future is Now

Ann Haskins | May 23, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Straddling the intersection of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and LGBT History Month, this assemblage of Asian American dancers tackles themes addressing their Asian heritage and their LGBTQIA identity by injecting traditional Asian dance and ritual into contemporary dance styles. Jasmine Lin mixes tai chi with hip hop and Ally Vega infuses Filipino dance with elements of voguing. Saturday includes a free workshop with a Butoh dancer from San Francisco who also performs both nights.

Kyoko Takenaka in The Future is Now at Highways Performance SpaceEXPAND
Courtesy of the artist

Other performers include Gunita Collective, Min Yoon Paru Frances and Kyoko Takenaka who also directs. Despite the bland title, “Asian America: The Future is Now,” the show's elements and the special issues confronted by LGBTQI in Asian American communities give this show special significance. Part of Highways' two-month long 30th anniversary celebration, a venue known since its beginnings for its commitment to including and showcasing LGBT performers and issues.

Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica; Fri.-Sat., May 24-25, 8:30 p.m.; $25, $20 students & seniors. highwaysperformance.org.

 
Ann Haskins has written about dance for L.A. Weekly since shortly after it began publishing. She also has written about dance and theater for magazines and newspapers. She has received two Horton Awards from the Los Angeles Dance Resource Center for her coverage of dance in Los Angeles.

