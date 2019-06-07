 


Alexx Shilling

Dance Pick: Alexx Makes Dance at Pieter Performance Space

Ann Haskins | June 7, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

In a short decade, Pieter Performance Space http://pieterpasd.comhas made a name as a supportive space for dance as well as for its distinctive ticketing system for performances. Admission is a non-monetary contribution to the free bar and/or boutique. Among its innovative and experimental efforts, the series Hi, Solo presents 10 choreographers, each with a three-minute solo, a first look at what often has evolved into larger group and evening-length works. Over 70 choreographers have been presented during the four years Alexx Shilling and Devika Wickremesinghe helmed the series. This edition marks the passing of the torch to Miles Brenninkmeijer and Alexsa Durrans, both Hi, Solo alumni.

Pieter Performance Space, 420 W. Avenue 33 #10, Lincoln Heights; Sat., June 8, 8:30 & 10 p.m.; admission is a non-monetary contribution to the free bar and/or boutique. pieterpasd.com.

Ann Haskins has written about dance for L.A. Weekly since shortly after it began publishing. She also has written about dance and theater for magazines and newspapers. She has received two Horton Awards from the Los Angeles Dance Resource Center for her coverage of dance in Los Angeles.

