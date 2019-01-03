 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Dance at the Odyssey 2019 Is a Six-Week EpicEXPAND
Courtesy Dance at the Odyssey 2018

Dance at the Odyssey 2019 Is a Six-Week Epic

Ann Haskins | January 3, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

After more than 40 years as one of L.A.'s most vibrant live theaters, the Odyssey Theatre began opening its stage to dance, and three years ago it launched its own dance festival. Over the next month, Dance at the Odyssey 2019 offers six different programs of contemporary dance, mostly from L.A.-based companies. The festival opens with Berlin-based choreographer Shade Théret teaming with artist Lukas Panek in Maybe. It's described as a site-specific work, so it will be interesting to see what the theater's converted industrial warehouse inspires. Théret is co-presented by the Goethe-Institut Los Angeles, which brings German cultural works to L.A. — mostly film, but occasionally dance, too. Check the website for the full festival lineup.

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Sawtelle; Sat., Jan. 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 6, 2 p.m.; $25. (310) 477-2055, odysseytheatre.com.

Dance at the Odyssey 2019 Is a Six-Week Epic
Courtesy Dance at the Odyssey 2019
Continue Reading
 
Ann Haskins has written about dance for L.A. Weekly since shortly after it began publishing. She also has written about dance and theater for magazines and newspapers. She has received two Horton Awards from the Los Angeles Dance Resource Center for her coverage of dance in Los Angeles.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: