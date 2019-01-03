Dance at the Odyssey 2019 Is a Six-Week Epic

After more than 40 years as one of L.A.'s most vibrant live theaters, the Odyssey Theatre began opening its stage to dance, and three years ago it launched its own dance festival. Over the next month, Dance at the Odyssey 2019 offers six different programs of contemporary dance, mostly from L.A.-based companies. The festival opens with Berlin-based choreographer Shade Théret teaming with artist Lukas Panek in Maybe. It's described as a site-specific work, so it will be interesting to see what the theater's converted industrial warehouse inspires. Théret is co-presented by the Goethe-Institut Los Angeles, which brings German cultural works to L.A. — mostly film, but occasionally dance, too. Check the website for the full festival lineup.

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Sawtelle; Sat., Jan. 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 6, 2 p.m.; $25. (310) 477-2055, odysseytheatre.com.

Courtesy Dance at the Odyssey 2019