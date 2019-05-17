Culture Pick: L.A. Phil's All-Beethoven Chamber-Music Concert

In the summer, L.A. Philharmonic migrates to its warm-weather feeding grounds at the Hollywood Bowl, but there are still a few weeks of key performances inside the acoustic marvel known as Disney Hall. During its 100th-anniversary season, the orchestra has plunged deeply into explorations of the brave new world of contemporary and avant-garde music, with several major new-music world premieres still to come, including Ragnar Kjartansson's torturous marathon Bliss and at "Noon to Midnight," a nonstop three-ring circus of inventive music and performance art. But members of L.A. Phil's string and woodwinds sections — including cellist Dahae Kim, clarinetist Boris Allakhverdyan, violinist Ingrid Chung and violist Leticia Oaks Strong — also demonstrate the orchestra's unrivaled approach to the work of classical composers in this intimate presentation of chamber music by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown; Tue., May 21, 8 p.m.; $20-$60. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com.