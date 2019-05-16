Cornerstone Theater Co. Illuminates the History of Jordan Downs, From Within

As a theater company, Cornerstone pursues an inclusive vision for its productions, not only in terms of its material but also its casting. With a core of consummate professionals and esteemed guest directors, writers, and actors, Cornerstone’s original stories are based in the real experiences across the region’s communities, and it stages its works in unconventional locations within those communities, and actively encourages amateur performers residing there to take part in the performances.

Grounded in the belief in that experience is not the only prerequisite for theatrical triumph, be it on stage or at the writing desk, these collaborative productions involve the people, directly addressing their civic concerns and essential histories.

In their newest production which opens this weekend, the Cornerstone family takes a look at the Watts neighborhood’s Jordan Downs Housing Project. Dating from the 1940s, the site is currently being redeveloped as part of Bridge Housing, and Cornerstone is taking the opportunity to shine a light on its generations of family history, the lives of its current residents, and the neighborhood’s hopes for its modernization.