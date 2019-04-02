Corey Helford Gallery Celebrates 13 Years of Elevated Street Art and Pop Surrealist Revolution

Thinking now about the global street-art craze, it’s worth remembering a time not so long ago when even its most beloved practitioners were, at best, marginalized by the art world and, at worst, criminalized by society. When Corey Helford Gallery opened in Culver City in April 2006, the manifestation of its owners’ personal love for the progressive urban and pop surrealists they had been collecting and supporting for years, it seemed to be an anomaly. In retrospect, it was actually a pioneer.

Buff Monster Courtesy of Corey Helford Gallery

That space was beautiful in a high-end modern art gallery way, which set up a new context for appreciating these edgier genres, on equal footing with the insiders of less populist gallery programs, and in the heart of their neighborhood. Now they’re in an epic warehouse space downtown, an expansion in keeping with the explosive growth in popularity and, somewhat ironically, increasingly bluer-chip value, within the genres they continue to champion. This weekend, they celebrate their “Lucky 13th” anniversary, with the first of two back-to-back group shows curated to reflect the heart of the program, and a pair of solo exhibitions giving two eclectic painters their turn in the spotlight.