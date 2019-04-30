 


Comedy Pick: Sarah Silverman and Seth Rudetsky Get ShowyEXPAND
Courtesy Seth On Broadway

Comedy Pick: Sarah Silverman and Seth Rudetsky Get Showy

Lina Lecaro | April 30, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

When it comes to comedy, two heads are quite often better than one. The same can go for music. Sirius XM Radio host Seth Rudetsky (On Broadway and Seth Speaks) is bringing in an extra hot and hilarious head to join him for his new live stage show meshing comedy, song and conversation — Sarah Silverman. Our favorite funny lady recently scored an Emmy nomination for her Hulu show I Love You, America, a program loaded with Silverman's signature awkward laughs. For those of us whose stress levels have skyrocketed since the Trump administration took over, her show provides a much-needed release, skewering and highlighting the absurdity and hypocrisy in our country in the smart, satiric and shameless way that Silverman has mastered throughout her entire career. Yeah, we have a serious girl crush on this woman. If you're reading this Sarah: We Love You! Smart move on Rudetsky's part, getting his pal for a double/duet bill. The comedian has been exploring music and singing more lately (we've seen her jam with Jack Black in the past) so she's sure to provide a nice complement to Rudetsky's charismatic show tunes and behind the scenes banter about thea-tah life. The radio host is an accomplished pianist as well as comedy writer (The Rosie O'Donnell Show, The Grammy Awards), author and cruise director of sorts (he and his husband host a bunch of musical theater stars at sea regularly as part of branded Broadway vacation packages open to the public). Expect lots of giddy back and forth ditties and as the promo info on theWallis.org warns, "adult language."

The Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts & Mark Cortale present Sarah Silverman and Seth Rudetsky at the Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills; Fri., May 3, 7 p.m.; $79-89. thewallis.org/Silverman.

