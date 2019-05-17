Comedy Pick: Margaret Cho at Largo

Margaret Cho has been righteously anointed as the patron saint of outsiders, and on her Facebook page the comedian lists her affinity for "hand models, all gays, beautiful girls, every lesbian on Facebook, people of color, people who are uncolored, trannies ...the guy Dick Cheney shot ... hot bottoms, bears, paranormal investigators, heterosexual men who can appreciate a big ass on a woman/man ... [and] animal-loving yet feather boa–wearing divas in denial/conflict that feathers come from birds," among others. Cho's work encompass more than comedy — she has recorded poignant songs about dogs with Fiona Apple and Ben Lee, appeared in burlesque revues, and is the executive producer of Mercy Mistress, a new, non-exploitive YouTube series about dominatrixes. You never know which of her pals might show up to join her at Largo's typically freewheeling soirees.

Largo at the Coronet, 366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles; Mon., May 20, 8:30 p.m.; $30. (310) 855-0350, largo-la.com.