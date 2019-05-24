 


Erin MorleyEXPAND
Erin Morley
Carlo Allemano

Classical Pick: Gustavo Dudamel Needs a Village for Mahler's Eighth

Falling James | May 24, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

Gustav Mahler's stirring Eighth Symphony is more than just a symphony. It's a massive orchestral work, but it's also an ambitious choral opus about the transformational nature of love. It will take a large village to present this piece, and conductor Gustavo Dudamel will lead L.A. Philharmonic as well as the combined voices of four separate choirs — L.A. Master Chorale, Pacific Chorale, L.A. Children's Chorus and The National Children's Chorus — at Disney Hall. Featured vocal soloists include a trio of stellar sopranos — Tamara Wilson, Leah Crocetto and Erin Morley — along with Mihoko Fujimura, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Ryan McKinny and Morris Robinson.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown; Thu., May 30, 8 p.m.; Fri., May 31, 11 a.m.; Sun., June 2, 2 p.m. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

