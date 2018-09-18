Clark Hulings Fund Offers Free Online Career-Building Fellowship for Artists

The raison d’etre of the nonprofit business mentoring program at the Clark Hulings Fund is to teach artists how to be true entrepreneurs. Because while artists may have all the poetic, expressive and aesthetic gifts in the world, so often they can lack direction when it comes to the business side of their career. That’s where the CHF can help.

“I would not call it a grant,” says artist and CHF Fellow Gregg Chadwick. “What the Clark Hulings Fund offers is much more akin to an academic program.” When it comes to mapping out clear goals and learning communication strategies to achieve them, CHF doesn’t just hand out cash. As the old saying goes, it teaches artists to fish for themselves.

Gregg Chadwick: Station to Station (Musee d'Orsay) Courtesy of the artist

The program consists of two one-year stages of increasingly focused career coaching. The first year, the 20 accepted applicants go through the fundamentals — writing statements and proposals, researching exhibition opportunities, portfolio and website production — and a multiyear career-goals trajectory is established. At the end of the first year, about half of those 20 are invited into year two, where things get really focused.