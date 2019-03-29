 


Chewbacca Comes to L.A. for "The Empire Strips Back"
Chewbacca Comes to L.A. for "The Empire Strips Back"

L.A. Weekly | March 29, 2019 | 4:35pm
Ahead of The Empire Strips Back's out-of-this-world burlesque parody featuring classic Star Wars characters getting sexy on stage at the Wiltern on Wed., April 3, the franchise's most famous wookie took in the sights and scenes of L.A. this week, and L.A. Weekly has your first look. Check out Chewwy's Hollywood adventure, which includes selfies at the Paul Smith store on Melrose, burgers at In-n-Out, and much more! And don't miss the gyrating Jedi's and dancing droids from a galaxy from far, far away, in this unforgettable (and unauthorized) theatrical version of everyone's favorite sci-fi classic. See www.empirestripsback.com for more including how to buy ESB's book of "Wookie Erotica."

