Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Willy Wonka Loves His Sweet Role

Who can take a sunrise, sprinkle it in dew, cover it in chocolate and a miracle or two? The touring cast of Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory would want you to believe that they do and, to a certain extent, they may be right. First opened in 2013 on London's West End before getting retooled and coming to Broadway in 2017, the musical based on the classic Roald Dahl novel has arrived on tour in L.A. for the first time at the Hollywood Pantages. Incorporating all the classic songs from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, plus some original tunes by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (the team behind the Hairspray musical), the musical adaptation adds a lot of humor and provides a modern take on the story we all know and love.

The anchor at the center of this tour as the Candy Man himself is Noah Weisberg, a veteran who has appeared on Broadway in South Pacific, Elf and Legally Blonde. "I can't be Gene Wilder. He was brilliant! I knew from my training that the best shot I had at making this role authentic was to bring my heart and my life experiences and my joy and my anger and my sense of humor to the role," Weisberg says. Indeed, between the comedic writing (book by David Greig), the direction of Tony winner Jack O'Brien (who also worked on Hairspray) and Weisberg's performance in the role, Willy Wonka is the glue that holds the show together and is what really keeps the crowd engaged.

Weisberg lives in Los Angeles and is excited to perform in front of L.A. audiences. "I [am] thrilled to be performing here in L.A.! I've only done one show here before, Enter Laughing at the Wallis in Beverly Hills, and from that experience I know that L.A. audiences are enthusiastic and supportive," he says. "Plus, I live in both L.A. and N.Y., so it's great to be performing in one of my adopted hometowns."

