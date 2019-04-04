Charles White in Three Dimensions: Work, Teaching and Legacy

Artist Charles White would have been 100 years old on April 2. His art work lives on, of course, but the work wearing his other hats — as teacher, activist, storyteller, and influencer — ensures that his legacy will be canonical for the next 100. Currently, three exhibits in Los Angeles show us how his work and influence manifested — with exactitude, negritude and attitude.

The first is a major show of his work at LACMA, "Charles White: A Retrospective." Featuring nearly 100 drawings and prints and rarely seen oil paintings, it is the most comprehensive display of White's work since a 1977 show at Municipal Art Gallery in Barnsdall Park, just two years before his death. Accessibly laid out, it takes us on a journey of his art and his life in Chicago (1918-1942), New York (1942-56) and Los Angeles (1956-79).

It was a diagnosis of tuberculosis that brought him to Los Angeles for the warm weather, but you get the sense that catalyzing and building a vibrant artist community is what kept him here. It seemed that both types of climates fed his soul.