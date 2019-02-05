Chaotic Good: “Dark Dungeons” at Secret Headquarters Attracts a Crowd

On Friday, Feb. 1, Dungeons & Dragons fans lined up to get into Secret Headquarters in Silver Lake, but they weren’t there to battle mythical creatures — they were there to admire and celebrate them. After the success of last year’s “Monster Manual” show, which featured D&D-style monsters dreamed up by local artists, curator Jon Vermilyea revived the concept for a second group show, “Dark Dungeons.”

Vermilyea, an art director at Warner Bros., has been playing Dungeons & Dragons since he was 17. He says, “I work in animation now but I came from working in comics, and I had had some of my own events at Secret Headquarters, so I got to know the people who run it. I thought it would be fun to curate a show.”