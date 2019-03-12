Celebrating the Deep Roots of the NAACP Image Awards

The first figure to walk the red carpet at the 50th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon this past Saturday was 97-year old Toni Vaz. The elder black woman walked gingerly, holding the arm of a guide, pausing for camera clicks and interviews like any celebrity getting their due—and this was well-deserved. If not for Ms. Vaz, a New York transplant with British West Indies and Panamanian roots, the 90-year old organization (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) might not be as significant as it is, or holding court at a venue as prominent as the Loews Hollywood Hotel. The original creator of the Image Awards, Vaz tells L.A. Weekly she never really expected her idea to have reached its current prominence and importance.

“We just wanted to see black people get better roles than when I first started out,” Vaz says. “We had the Aunt Jemimas and people with bad language...either we were fighting or prostitutes, so this is a big change.”

Her vision met the NAACP's mission at its fulcrum. Founded in 1909, after an onslaught of “anti-black” violence across the country, several white liberals including Mary White Ovington and Oswald Garrison Villard (both the descendants of famous abolitionists), William English Walling and Dr. Henry Moskowitz brought together over 60 community leaders to discuss racial injustice. Civil rights activists William Edward Burghardt (aka W. E. B.) Du Bois and Ida B. Wells-Barnett were in attendance and signed the call on the 100th year of Abraham Lincoln’s birth. With a focus on assuring African Americans received equal rights granted by the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments, the NAACP became a watch guard for civil rights.