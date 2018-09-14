Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month With L.A. Latina Writers

Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 15, and running through Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month is intended to celebrate the significant presence and contributions of Latin Americans in North America. It isn’t some made-up Instagram holiday, nor an excuse to chug margaritas — it’s an annual event established by the United States government, like Black History Month, created to acknowledge an important segment of our country's population. With the current administration's discriminatory policies, mistreatment of immigrants and overall disrespectful words and actions toward Mexicans, Hispanic Heritage Month needs to be highlighted now more than ever.

Legislated first in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson (who declared a commemorative week), it was later expanded to a whole month and enacted into law in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan. The second part of September was specifically chosen as it marks the anniversaries of independence for Central and Latin American countries including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Chile, Belize and most significantly in Los Angeles, our neighbors in Mexico (Sunday, Sept. 16).

L.A. Weekly’s culture section will be covering various HHM events all month long as well as spotlighting some of Los Angeles’ most notable Latin people and places from the worlds of art, entertainment, literature, fashion, nightlife and more. To kick it off, we begin with Plaza de la Raza, the beautiful events center adjacent to Lincoln Park, where interactive programs and gatherings explore the history and contemporary expression of Mexican-Americans in Los Angeles and Southern California.