Caitlin Cherry Strikes a Masterful Pose at Luis De Jesus

In a world where every image is distorted, manipulated, aspirational and dysmorphic, what is to become of painting's history of generating interpretive, fantastical pictures? Beauty is both longed-for and suspect, female power is both lauded and feared. What is a self-assured paint warrior with an operatic talent and a love of disruptive art history supposed to do?

Within the hierarchy of desires, what place is there for images further viewed through the mediation of technology — especially when that tech isn't working right? And what does "right" even mean when we're having a subjective and subversive discussion on patriarchal, racial and colonialist paradigms of beauty in the first place?

Caitlin Cherry, Morphogenic Engine, 2018 Courtesy of Luis De Jesus Gallery