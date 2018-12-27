Burlesque Artist Dita Von Teese on New Year's Eve Show and Other Things on Her Mind

Watching Dita Von Teese perform is a magical, sensual experience. Like a flickering candle, she draws you into her graceful movements, mesmerized. It's no wonder her performances sell out: She represents that classic, incandescent Hollywood glamour.

Teese is also a self-styled fashion icon, featured on Vanity Fair's International Best Dressed List and adorning numerous magazine covers, including Playboy.

Continue Reading

The reigning queen of burlesque lives a full life, traveling on a whirlwind European tour with her latest alluring spectacle and designing her latest lingerie collection.

You can catch Teese on the small screen, too, as she recently appeared as a ghost named Vivienne on Netflix's goth baking series The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell.

And she's busy planning for her annual New Year's Eve event, which returns to downtown L.A. at the Orpheum Theatre.

"I've created a show called The Art of the Teese, which we have toured with successfully all over the United States, Canada and Australia," Teese tells L.A. Weekly. "While performing in Europe, I have been working with some of my cast members on their new acts for the New Year's Eve gala."

Describing her vision for this year's event, Teese admitted she's always fantasized about a mythical NYE that evokes the golden age of Hollywood. "Last year's event [at the Theatre at Ace Hotel] created a stunning atmosphere of opulence, with the sold-out audience dressed to the nines, creating that New Year's scene I always dreamt of," she exclaims.

This time, Teese has decided to up the ante, choosing one of L.A.'s most glamorous old theaters. "The Orpheum has a rich showbiz past, a stage made for vaudeville and burlesque shows, so it's especially exciting to invite the audience into this historic space. It'll be a night you'll tell your grandkids about!"

With her delightfully sensual, visual stimulation, Teese takes great pleasure in planning her glamorous shows. The veteran striptease artist has worked on every aspect of her epic performances for years, from the exquisite sets and gorgeous costumes to the overall production, music and lighting.

"It's a lot of fun to build a new show for New Year's Eve! I usually create a couple of brand-new acts," she says excitedly. "And sometimes, I really like to pick something from my older repertoire, that I don't perform that much anymore. I like to think of ways to make the performances bigger and better."

People who have been asking when she would do a burlesque performance again are excited to see it onstage. "Also, people that didn't go to my shows five to 10 years ago get to watch something they've only seen in photos or video."

"Diamonds" Frank Guthrie

Los Angeles Burlesque

While many in the Hollywood celebrity gossip world will always remember her for marrying and divorcing the equally intriguing rock enigma Marilyn Manson, Teese's legacy is far from superficial. Rather, her knowledge of burlesque has helped revive the once-dormant genre.

It's no wonder, then, that Los Angeles continues to have a vibrant striptease and fetish scene, making it an ideal place for Teese to find new talent to feature in her vintage revue.

"I enjoy doing the auditions and seeing what other types of variety acts we can add to the lineup. I often like to visit the Magic Castle and their secret little off-site members-only theater, which puts on shows that are for performers only."

Her most recent audition announcement on Instagram, held back in August at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, attracted more than 80,000 likes.

"We are seeing dancers of all abilities, from professional dancers, burlesquers, to strippers and variety acts," Von Teese wrote in an Instagram post. "One of the things that I find compelling when I am watching a performer is not necessarily fancy footwork; I honestly love performers that convey sensuality and elegance, and a certain kind of ease."

Because she's cool AF, Teese allowed the women auditioning to fully express themselves without worrying about intricate dance moves.

"Not being able to follow choreography doesn't discount anyone for me," she told her Instagram followers. "In fact, some of my favorite performers are not technical dancers. ... Truth be told, even at the height of my ballet dancing, I was just a flower or a snowflake in the back. just trying to keep up!

"But where there's a will there's a way, and here I am, burlesque dancer."

Talking to L.A. Weekly after that audition, she said: "I was happy to see professional dancers, established burlesque performers and non-dancers that just have fantastic presence because that's one of the most valuable assets a performer can have, that can't always be taught. It meant a lot to me to see burlesque dancers that are already stars in their own right coming out to do the choreography for us as well."

While performing at a sold-out show recently, Teese had a career-defining moment.

On Instagram she posted: "Last night in London was one for the books! This is what I worked my whole life for! I met someone last night that saw me feather fan dance at a strip club in North Dakota more than 20 years ago. Every single show, big and small, is what led me to this moment; so grateful for this ride, all of it!"

Dita Von Teese in her "Diamonds" routine Frank Guthrie