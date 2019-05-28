Book Pick: Jori Finkel’s “It Speaks to Me” Conversation and Signing at the Hammer

When it comes to decoding art history, the manifestation of influence and inspiration is always a huge part of the story. How does an artist's career, a community movement, or even just a single work of art trigger the imagination of a peer, student or admirer from up close or across centuries? Good question, and art journalist Jori Finkel is here to help answer.

In her sparkling new book, It Speaks to Me, Finkel speaks to acclaimed artists from diverse mediums, styles, and nations about specific works of art that had unique impacts on their own creative development. As Finkel describes in her introduction, the selection criteria are plainly idiosyncratic and personal, but also serve an agenda of accessibility — both cultural and logistic. So after two decades as an art journalist, she began with artists that she wanted to hear from on the topic of inspiration.

Having chosen 50 artists in this way, she asked each, as she says, not for their “favorites work of art” per se, but for their favorites from permanent collections in public institutions in their own hometowns. The idea being that these works had early influences on the artists, and that folks would have a chance of seeing them in person in the cities around the world where they reside, or to where they might travel. The texts, in the artists’ own words, touch on art history, family life, philosophy, memory, desire, identity, and formative rebellion.