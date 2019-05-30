Book Pick: John Waters

Wondering what John Waters is up to these days? Book Soup presents the inimitable John Waters in conversation about his new memoir Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder. He'll gab with renowned comic Merrill Markoe about his life as a famous person, all the famous people with whom he's worked who are now dead, and why marking your territory with your own sensibilities is both nauseating and necessary. In other words: the usual chortlesome wisdom from John Waters, but, admittedly, words that should be repeated regularly and with emphatic enthusiasm.

Renberg Theater, Los Angeles LGBT Center's Village, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood; Sat., June 1, 7 p.m.; $35 (includes book). (310) 659-3110, eventbrite.com.

