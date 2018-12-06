Beyond Pinups: Olivia De Berardinis Finds Power and Beauty in the Female Form

"Pinups, sirens, seductresses, strippers, warriors, burlesque queens, tarts and Martians?...?." Olivia De Berardinis, one of the most important artists of all time, is tallying up her subjects, the ones for which she's known. "I have painted all kinds of women, all ages, all colors and sizes," she adds. Indeed she has, but there's one thing all of the ladies drawn by Olivia (who signs her work with just the one name) have in common — a sensuality that's both playful and powerful.

Her signature style has been copied by many over the years, but no one draws the female form quite like she does. Arguably, her pinups surpass even Vargas' in capturing a woman's true erotic essence. As she approaches her 70th birthday this month, De Berardinis hasn't slowed down, evolving and expanding the scope of her work with newer pop culture–driven creations that continue to redefine what is beautiful and sexy. She has always been attracted to drawing the drawing women, and when she was a little girl she even drew a Barbie-like character based on her mother (though Barbies didn't actually exist yet).

De Berardinis' fluid lines, soft hues and bold details make for beguiling portraiture that not only captures a woman's likeness but evokes her sensuality and strength. As she tells it, this gift was always there but it would be years after childhood, and into young adulthood, that her exquisite skill would find its perfect expression in pinup.

Olivia De Berardinis in her studio Star Foreman

Going to art school in the early 1970s, De Berardinis focused on making minimalist works while living in SoHo and waiting on tables in Greenwich Village. In 1975, frustrated at not being able to get her work shown in galleries, she began to support herself by doing illustrations, hoping to come back to making fine art later on. "I created a portfolio of black-and-white Aubrey Beardsley–inspired women," she recalls. "They emerged from this female character I'd drawn all my life, but now she was sexually amplified by the liberated '60s, and inspired by choreographer Bob Fosse, master of jazz burlesque choreography."

Television commercials for Fosse's Broadway hit Pippin were on TV constantly, De Berardinis remembers, and she found the loop of two women dancing with star Ben Vereen hypnotic. The movie Cabaret was in theaters at the same time, and the masterpiece of dance and direction by Fosse fascinated the artist on a visceral level. "This was the most erotically charged choreography I had ever seen," De Berardinis tells L.A. Weekly by phone. (A scheduled in-person interview became difficult after the fires in Malibu, where she lives and had to be evacuated for several days, putting a lot of her archives and work at risk. Luckily her building was saved from burning.)

Sugarbush Courtesy Olivia De Berardinis

"I was fascinated by the bizarre, exaggerated moves, the bawdy comedy of it," De Berardinis says of the Fosse influence. "My characters were mentally animated by his dancers, as I drew women in black-and-white, like the notes on a sheet of music."

She decided her provocative pieces might help pay the bills, so she went to a newsstand and wrote down the addresses of adult magazines, many in New York. She made appointments to see the art directors, noticed there was a shortage of talented illustrators at their publications, and sought to fill the void, honing her illustration chops.

"I worked obsessively for several years in my Greenwich Village apartment," she remembers. "I was learning subject and style on the job, and was given considerable freedom by my art directors, [so] my creativity blossomed. The work was fun and I was making a living. I was titillated by being in a man's world, as I just wasn't supposed to be there. "

De Berardinis' story has feminist undertones in terms of her ability to infiltrate a male-dominated industry, but her talent and drive broke through any boundaries that might have held her back. She took a medium driven by objectification and made it about celebration — celebration of female sexuality, of self-expression through seductive clothing, hair and makeup — and highlighted the appeal of female seduction, for both men and women. The artist enjoyed drawing assertive, dominant women, everything she thought she wasn't at the time. Her women were — and are — as she describes them, "sexually aware, in control of themselves and their sexuality," with "eyes directed at you [the viewer] knowingly."

Heavy Metal covers by Olivia Courtesy Olivia De Berardinis

Though she was perfecting the come-hither aesthetic of what was then called "cheesecake" art, De Berardinis soon stretched her wings (and started drawing them, too), soaring into subject matter with a more fantasy-driven feel. Heavy Metal had been a "hard-core, in-your-face creativity vortex for sex and fantasy art," she says of the magazine where her warriors and goddesses graced the cover 14 times, starting in the mid-'80s.

Olivia with Hugh Hefner Courtesy Olivia De Berardinis

"There are some artists that have a definitive moment, but for most artists notoriety arrives slowly, and that's true for me," says De Berardinis, who is bold in conversation but never boastful, and even humble considering all that she's accomplished in the art world and for women's sexuality. "I think my one-woman art gallery shows and monograph books contributed [to my success]. And Playboy and Heavy Metal were happening all at the same time. ... It all contributed."

"Joel [her husband] would go to the NYC offices to show my most recent art, and they would often use them for their covers," she explains. "Later, when we moved to California, Heavy Metal's publisher, Kevin Eastman, would pick from my shows and past work. The ones of Julie Strain were commissioned by Kevin and one of them in particular, The Banshee, was my favorite."