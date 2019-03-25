Beverly Hills Boxing Club: Packing a Star-Powered Punch for L.A.'s Youth

Beverly Hills Boxing Club founder Bobby Giordano exudes a formidable aura — equal measures steely Sicilian certitude and welcoming fraternal warmth — that perfectly reflects the dual nature of his organization. Created with the twin goals of fundraising for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and providing guidance to at-risk youth, BHBC represents a deep-rooted, scrappy slice of unusual Los Angeles culture. As much sheer mystique and state of mind as it is a charitable athletic guild, BHBC affiliates include straight-up fight insiders like martial arts champions Jerry Bell, Chuck Zito and Kenny Johnson as well as actors Michael Bowen and Bobby Carradine.



Courtesy Beverly Hills Boxing Club

“In the late ’80s, my friend Mickey Rourke owned this great boxing gym on Cole Street in Hollywood,” Giordano says. “He welcomed me to use his gym anytime, This generosity and workout philosophy has inspired me to this day. In 1991, I invited a small group of local teens, kids that had been getting into trouble and/or getting bullied, to my house on Sunday mornings to learn how to box, getting them off the streets and into the gym, to develop discipline, confidence and boxing skills. for free. It grew through word-of-mouth — soon the yard was full of kids I didn’t even know. That officially began the Beverly Hills Boxing Club.”