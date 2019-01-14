Benefit's Pink Pop-Up Rolls Into Old Johnny Rockets Melrose Space

There are three kinds of pop-ups these days: the “dining pop-up” (see What’s Popping Up every Friday in our food section for the latest); “pop-up attractions,” in which you buy a ticket for the opportunity to take a million selfies in front of different backdrops (see Candytopia, Beautycon Pop); and the most “pop”-ular,” full-on marketing promo opportunities for films, TV shows and products. Of the three, we seem to enjoy the latter the best, and not just because they’re the only ones that don’t require a cover. They just tend to be the most creative.

Benefit Cosmetics’ new Roller Liner Diner on Melrose is a vivid example. The makeup company has taken over the old Johnny Rockets restaurant space and drenched it in pink, adding waitresses and waiters on skates and a ton of fun girly touches throughout. It’s all to celebrate the company’s newest product, the Roller Liner, a deep black eyeliner pen, with packaging inspired by those old pink sponge rollers our moms used to wear.

EXPAND Gabrielle Scharaga