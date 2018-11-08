 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Melika ShafahiEXPAND
Melika Shafahi
Courtesy the artist and Advocartsy

Beauty in the Details at the Space by Advocartsy

Shana Nys Dambrot | November 8, 2018 | 6:28am
AA

Advocartsy has been active since Roshi Rahnama founded it in 2015, staging and supporting exhibitions and other projects supporting contemporary Iranian visual art. But about a year ago, it found a permanent space. The Space, in fact — an exhibition venue in downtown. After several engaging, thoughtful and provocative thematic group and solo presentations, Advocartsy's current installation marks a new milestone — a collaboration with interior designer Ryan Saghian.

The Space by AdvocartsyEXPAND
The Space by Advocartsy
Shana Nys Dambrot

Saghian brings a unique perspective in surveying the diasporic continuum of contemporary Iranian art and design aesthetics. His sleek yet playful selections express both a luxe take on modernism and a narrative wit in the details, with works across genres from mixed media, furniture and sculpture to painting, drawing and digital photography.

AfsoonEXPAND
Afsoon
Courtesy the artist and Advocartsy

Many artists whose work in the show deals with traditional decorative and calligraphic motifs also use compelling visual strategies to interweave elements of cultural and political contemporaneity. Others make more overt expressions of exuberant cultural hybridity, influenced by fashion as well as fine art. Several women artists employ self-portraiture in haunting, powerful compositions, while others work in more mysterious, even totally abstract works of rich texture and color.

The range of styles included speaks to the wide range of practices in contemporary Iranian art, which is as diverse and eclectic as any community. That said, there is absolutely a predominant, almost emotional energy of poignant poetics, sublimated humor, rich palette and a profusion of expressive detail, symbol and meaningful storytelling that suffuses the entire selection. Transcending potential obstacles of language or historical reference, the show achieves a more fundamental, humanist communion.

The installation is on view through Nov. 15, and includes work by Hessam Abrishami, Pouya Afshar, Afsoon, Shahram Karimi, Dana Nehdaran, Mobina Nouri, Aida Izadpanah, Rebecca Setareh, Sepideh Salehi, Hadi Salehi, Shilla Shakoori, Melika Shafahi, Shadi Yousefian and Farnaz Zabetian.

Hadi Salehi

Hadi Salehi

The Space by Advocartsy, 924 S. San Pedro St., downtown; (213) 372-5096, advocartsy.com; Tue.-Sat., noon-5 p.m.; through Thu., Nov. 15; free.

Shadi YousefianEXPAND
Shadi Yousefian
Shana Nys Dambrot

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: