Ragnar KjartanssonEXPAND
Ragnar Kjartansson
Elisabet Davids

Avant-Opera Pick: Ragnar Kjartansson Extends Mozart's Figaro Into a State of Bliss

Falling James | May 24, 2019 | 10:00am
If you played the last two minutes of W.A. Mozart's opera The Marriage of Figaro on a turntable and the record kept skipping in a repeating loop endlessly, it might give you some idea of what Ragnar Kjartansson's Bliss will sound like at REDCAT. Adventurous conductor Christopher Rountree leads his equally adventurous ensemble Wild Up into a state of bliss — and/or torture, depending on your individual stamina and love of Mozart — as they perform the West Coast premiere of the Icelandic artist's twisted adaptation, in L.A. Phil's fully staged production with lavish costumes, for 12 (!) consecutive hours. Vocalists Kristján Jóhannsson, Laurel Irene, Maria Elena Altany, Cedric Barry and others will literally lose their voices during the marathon performance/spectacle.

REDCAT, 631 W. Second St., downtown; Sat., May 25, noon-mid.; $10. (213) 237-2800, laphil.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

