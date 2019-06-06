 


    Herban Planet
Meredith MonkEXPAND
Meredith Monk
Avant-Opera Pick: Meredith Monk's Atlas

Falling James | June 6, 2019 | 11:00am
Yuval Sharon has been the wizard behind the curtain for some astonishing visual productions with L.A. Phil, including launching the Nimbus installation of colorful, cottony clouds above Disney Hall's escalators; marshaling an invasion of gigantic, tripod-like Martian space creatures simultaneously across several downtown locations during Annie Gosfield's War of the Worlds; and shuffling multiple scenic backgrounds and costumed characters like a deck of cards across a film-studio set during John Cage's insanely sarcastic operatic mash-up Europeras 1 & 2. He concludes his three-year residency with L.A. Phil with one final tour de force — a challenging presentation of composer Meredith Monk's experimental opera Atlas, a transcendent symphony of sighs and other artfully evocative, ethereal vocal exhalations. Paolo Bortolameolli conducts L.A. Phil New Music Group in a rare presentation of this haunting and otherworldly opera.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown; Tues.-Wed., June 11-12, 8 p.m., & Fri., June 14, 8 p.m.; $32-$164. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

