Avant-Opera Pick: Meredith Monk's Atlas

Yuval Sharon has been the wizard behind the curtain for some astonishing visual productions with L.A. Phil, including launching the Nimbus installation of colorful, cottony clouds above Disney Hall's escalators; marshaling an invasion of gigantic, tripod-like Martian space creatures simultaneously across several downtown locations during Annie Gosfield's War of the Worlds; and shuffling multiple scenic backgrounds and costumed characters like a deck of cards across a film-studio set during John Cage's insanely sarcastic operatic mash-up Europeras 1 & 2. He concludes his three-year residency with L.A. Phil with one final tour de force — a challenging presentation of composer Meredith Monk's experimental opera Atlas, a transcendent symphony of sighs and other artfully evocative, ethereal vocal exhalations. Paolo Bortolameolli conducts L.A. Phil New Music Group in a rare presentation of this haunting and otherworldly opera.

