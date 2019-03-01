At Hotel Figueroa, Shizu Saldamando’s Portraits Offer a Peek at Her Life in East L.A.

Earlier this year, the Hotel Figueroa launched its Featured Artist Series to showcase the work of female artists and culture makers in Los Angeles, and the first selection was painter Shizu Saldamando. Saldamando was born in San Francisco’s Mission District and grew up immersed in the Chicano art scene there before moving to Los Angeles to study art at UCLA. She says, “I’ve been in L.A. for a very long time but always on the east side. Always on the real east side — East L.A. proper.”

The people in that Los Angeles community have found their way into her art. Saldamando photographs her subjects and uses the images for reference as she draws and paints. She says, “I’m kind of coming at it from this very music-centric angle, where a lot of the images are pictures I’ve taken when I go out to shows, or we’re hanging out after a show, or we’re at a backyard party. There are these different social spheres that I document that all center around L.A. nightlife in some way, but not necessarily the bougie, high-end hotels or the Hollywood clubs.” Instead, her portraits capture moments in the lives of her friends and acquaintances. She describes her work as “an homage to L.A. and L.A. life, but from a very specific, different point of view than what your average tourist might expect.”

EXPAND Shizu Saldamando, Rina and Carm (2012), color pencil on paper Courtesy of the artist and Charlie James Gallery