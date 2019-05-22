As It Turns 21, Art Share L.A. Is Keeping Art — and Artists — in the Arts District

The old factory building on the corner of E. 4th Place and S. Hewitt Street in the Arts District is covered in a dynamic angular mural by Danish artist Mikael B. that resembles neon-colored crystals. The Arts District is home to plenty of vibrant street art, but in this case, the building’s exterior reflects the creative people and programming found inside.

It’s been 21 years since Chip Hunter bought the building and founded Art Share L.A. For the past five and a half years, Cheyanne Sauter has been the nonprofit organization’s executive director. She says, “It launched with the intention of being an afterschool program and a place for youth to come to have access to arts education when arts education was so, so dire in Los Angeles and constantly being stripped away from budgets in our L.A. Unified School District systems.” The second floor of the 28,000-square-foot space was turned into low-income housing, and currently has a waitlist of more than 3000 people. Sauter says, “People are just clamoring to get into these spaces because they’re so unique. It’s in this building where creativity is rampant and everyone’s just kind of working toward their goal of becoming a financially-successful artist.”

When Sauter joined Art Share L.A., the Arts District neighborhood was already changing — buildings were being renovated and long-time residents evicted. In response, the organization shifted its focus to become a space for adult artists. “We essentially grew up with the youth that were accessing our space and realized that once people left the school system at 18, or once they graduated from ArtCenter or Otis, they didn’t have a lot of places to go to perform or to create their artwork. So we made Art Share, the bottom floor, really speak to that and give artists a space to exhibit, give them a space to perform in our theater, give them spaces to prepare and develop and practice their works in our classrooms — and all of that is done either free or below market rate.”